Nitish Kumar demands enhancement of reservation limit

Patna, Nov 8 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday demanded the reservation limit be enhanced from the present 50 per cent.

His statement came in wake of the Supreme Court upholding 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) among the upper castes.

Noting that the present reservation ceiling is 50 per cent - 27 per cent to OBCs, 15 per cent for Scheduled Castes, and 7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribes, he said that the 10 per cent to upper castes based on the economic condition is being adjusted in OBC category, and OBCs are being deprived of the reservation.

"At present, the OBC people are deprived of reservation. Hence, we are demanding to increase the limit of the reservation from 50% to more," he said.

Pitching his demand of a caste census, he said that it apart from knowing the caste of a person, will also give an actual idea about their economic condition in the state, and make it easier to develop policies for them, he added.

