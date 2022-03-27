Nitish Kumar recommends Governor to remove Mukesh Sahani from Bihar Cabinet

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday recommended Governor Phagu Chauhan to remove Mukesh Sahani from his post of Cabinet Minister, said sources.

This comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party submitted a letter to Nitish Kumar requesting the removal of Mukesh Sahani from his post of Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries.

Sahani is the chief of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) which is part of the BJP-Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) government in Bihar.

In a major setback to Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insan Party, all of its three MLAs joined the BJP on Wednesday. Notably, Sahani is now left as the only representative from his party as an MLC.

The three MLAs who quit the VIP and joined the BJP are Raju Singh, Mishri Lal Yadav, and Swarna Singh.

Sahani has refused to resign from the post of Bihar cabinet minister stating that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has to take a decision on it and he will abide by his orders.

BJP had earlier alleged that Sahani had cheated the fishermen and the department.

( With inputs from ANI )

