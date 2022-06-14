Nitish Kumar says no need to rewrite history

Patna, June 14 After Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the time has come to rewrite history, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claimed how could anyone change the history of the country.

Shah had earlier said that histor have not pointed out the past incidents and rulers of the country.

"Those who wrote the history explained the works of Mugal emperors which was not right. There were so many rulers like Pandyas, Ahoms, Pallavas, Mauruyas, Guptas, Sisodias of Mewar who ruled for more than 500 years and fought well for the country but reference texts were not written on them," Shah said during a book launch event in New Delhi on Friday.

Mocking Amit Shah on his idea of history, the Bihar CM said: "What is the need of writing history again? History is history and how we could change it? How could anyone change the fundamental history of the country?"

Nitish Kumar's statement could trigger another controversy in Bihar. Leaders of both the JD-U and the BJP are currently holding a truce after a spat in the recent past.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor