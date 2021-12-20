Nitish Kumar slams Manjhi for comments on liquor ban

Patna, Dec 20 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has slammed Jitan Ram Manjhi, leader of the Hindustani Awam Morcha for his remarks against the liquor ban in the state. Manjhi had openly advocated that poor people should consume liquor after 10 p.m. and stay at home like IAS-IPS officers, doctors, engineers and other such people.

On Monday after the Janata Darbar, when asked by media persons to clear his stand on Jitan Ram Manjhi, Nitish Kumar said: "Those who are making statements against the liquor ban should know that they gained public support because of this. We had imposed a liquor ban following public opinion. Hence, he should avoid giving statements that promote liquor consumption in Bihar."

Nitish Kumar did not say what action he is going to take against Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Manjhi had also demanded that the Nitish Kumar government adopt the Gujarat model of liquor ban in Bihar.

The Gujarat model of liquor ban was first put in perspective by the president of the Bihar Chambers of Commerce and Industry P.K. Agrawal during a traders meeting a month ago.

Agrawal pointed out that due to the liquor ban in Bihar, national or international seminars or events related to trade and business cannot be organised. It is affecting the business here. He had also advocated the implementation of the Gujarat model of liquor ban where the state government gives permission for liquor for guests coming for such events.

Nitish Kumar, on liquor prohibition day about a month ago, had said that those who give statements against the liquor ban or promote consumption of liquor would be liable to face legal action. The Bihar government had also organised an event on that day where every government official and legislator were asked to take oath that they will not consume liquor. Kumar had also directed the authorities to take action against Agrawal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor