Nitish Kumar visits Saifai to meet Akhilesh

Etawah (UP), Oct 12 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday visited Saifai and offered his condolences to the Yadav family on the demise of Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

He spent about half an hour with party chief Akhilesh Yadav and met other family members.

He later told reporters that Mulayam Singh's demise was a great loss to the nation.

"We all wanted to work together but God will otherwise," he said.

Meanwhile, the Yadav family, on Wednesday, performed the 'Shuddhi Sanskar' in which the men in the family got their heads tonsured.

Akhilesh Yadav tweeted: "Aaj pehli baar laga. Bin suraj ke uga savera," - the tweet being his first after the death of his father.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor