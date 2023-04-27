N.Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development

Seoul, April 27 North Korea on Thursday said the pursuit of space development projects is "indispensable" for national development in what appears to be efforts to justify its potential launch of a military spy satellite.

Mentioning North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent visit to the state-run space development agency, state media carried an interview with the country's environment and telecommunications vice ministers and a ranking weather agency official to highlight the need to build "application satellites", reports Yonhap News Agency

"Building the space industry is an indispensable project for national development and the improvement of the people's lives," they said in the interview carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency.

Jon Chol-su, vice minister of the environment protection ministry, said the country's land management and anti-disaster efforts will likely gain traction if more application satellites are launched into space and transmit real-time data.

Kim had instructed officials to prepare for launching its first military spy satellite as planned, during his visit to the National Aerospace Development Administration last week.

The North has vowed to complete preparations for the launch by the end of this month.

He also emphasized the need to "set it as a main thrust to possess weather and earth observation and communication satellites".

The reclusive nation has not staged provocative acts since its April 13 launch of a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor