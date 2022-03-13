N.Korean outlet slams Seoul for denouncing satellite project

Seoul, March 13 A North Korean outlet on Sunday slammed South Korea for denouncing what Pyongyang claims were recent satellite launch tests as efforts to develop a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

South Korea and the US recently announced their assessment that Pyongyang's purported satellite tests on February 27 and March 5 were part of efforts to develop a new ICBM system ahead of a possible full-range rocket launch, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The North has claimed the launches were for "reconnaissance satellite" development.

"Many countries launch military satellites," the Uriminjokkiri website said in a commentary.

"It is a shameless and brigandish act to maliciously defame only our reconnaissance satellite launch preparations and talk even about sanctions."

It also said the South's denunciation is nothing more than "paranoiac convulsion".

The outlet also claimed that the reconnaissance satellite project is part of the country's five-year defence science and weapons system development plan.

