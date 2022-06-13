NMA team to visit Arunachal Pradesh seeking new additions in Centrally Protected Monuments list

New Delhi, June 13 A team of National Monuments Authority (NMA) will visit ancient monuments, specially bordering Tibet-China region of Arunachal Pradesh, from June 14-18.

The team will also meet local tribal leaders to find out places of indegenous faith which connect Arunachal Pradesh with other parts of the country through legends and verbal history.

The team will meet village elders and leaders of various tribes seeking dharma and cultural connect through ancient monuments with mainland India.

A report on this tour will be submitted to the Prime Minister and the Culture Minister suggesting new additions in the list of centrally protected monuments and identifying cultural tourism sites.

NMA Chairman Tarun Vijay will lead the two-member team of Hemraj Kamdar and Kailash Rao.

"The credit goes to Prime Minister Modi who initiated an annual yatra from Arunachal to Porbandar in Gujarat, strengthening the cultural threads woven around the legacy of Rukmani in a most thrilling and enlightening manner," said Vijay.

He added that Arunachal Pradesh has lagged behind in the area of heritage protection and enlisting of new monuments in centrally protected list of national archaeological sites.

The stream of the local indegenous faiths and their monuments, tangible and intangible heritage connecting them to the western coast in Gujarat and other parts of India, has remained relatively unnoticed and unrecognised.

"The Parushuram Kund, Bhishmak Nagar, Bhalukpong and Tawang are a few indigenous sites of archaeological importance which connect Arunachal Pradesh with Gujarat, Goa, Kerala and the Yadava community," he said.

