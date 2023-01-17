No "lapse", but enthusiasm over Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi on security breach in Punjab

After a security lapse came to light at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab after a man tried to hug him, the Wayanad MP on Tuesday said the incident should not be termed as a 'security lapse' as there is a lot of enthusiasm among the people over the march.

A security breach emerged at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra when an unknown man came out of the crowd and embraced Rahul in Tanda in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district.

"I could see a person who came to hug me. I do not know why you are calling it a lapse. There is a lot of enthusiasm in this Yatra and it happens. Security people checked him and he was just excited," Rahul Gandhi said.

On Tuesday, Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed at Jhingar Khurd village of Hoshiarpur's Tanda in Punjab. During the yatra, an unknown man rushed in and hugged Rahul Gandhi.

GS Dhillon, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Law and Order Wing, Punjab said that prima facie the incident appeared to be a security breach.

"It looks like a breach. The video I have seen looks like a security breach. I have walked 100 kms with Rahul Gandhi and we have 300 security men in the ring," IGP Dhillon told ANI.

IGP Dhillon said that they have not been able to identify the individual.

"We do not know if he was alone or accompanied by a known person. But yes in the video it appears that it is a breach. But after identifying him we will be able to tell whether this is a security breach. An unidentified person is not allowed inside," said IGP Dhillon.

Asked about the incident where a man attempted to hug Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab, Director General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) SL Thaosen said, "If you see the whole sequence of the event, then you will know that those who cross the security cordon are properly frisked and checked."

Soon after the alleged security breach, Punjab State Congress president Raja Warring clarified that there was no security breach.

"There was no security breach. People love Rahul Gandhi and they want to meet him. Sometimes Rahul calls them to meet them. They are allowed inside after a proper security check. But as soon as the man was allowed to enter, he got so excited that he hugged Rahul Gandhi," said Warring.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 last year, will end in Srinagar on January 30, with Rahul hoisting the tricolour there.

( With inputs from ANI )

