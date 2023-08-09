No mystery in who the beneficiary was and who he is now: Jairam's swipe at Assam CM

New Delhi, Aug 8 Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday hit back at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying that he is a product of the BJP washing machine which is now recounting all the so-called sins committed by the Congress in the Northeast.

Slamming Sarma, Ramesh said, "The Assam CM -- a product of the BJP washing machine -- is now recounting all the so-called sins committed by the Congress in the Northeast."

"There are in fact only two real sins. One committed by Hiteswar Saikia, to give respectability to a young man who formed part of the surrendered ULFA.

"The other was by Tarun Gogoi, who gave this rank opportunist positions of power and authority. No mystery who the beneficiary was and who he is now," the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said.

His remarks came after Sarma on Tuesday blamed the Congress for the ethnic violence in Manipur and said that the northeastern state is burning because of the wrong policies adopted by the grand old party.

Addressing a press conference to counter Congress’ allegations during the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Parliament, Sarma alleged that the hands of the Congress are “full of blood” as far as the northeast is concerned.

"Congress’ hands, as far as the northeast is concerned, are full of blood. No Congress Prime Ministers extended any healing touch to the region in the last 75 years," Sarma alleged.

He also refuted the opposition's criticism that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not appealed for peace in Manipur and said that he has visited the northeast 60 times and his wisdom will be on display when he replies to the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.

The Congress-led opposition alliance -- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) -- has brought a no-confidence motion against the Central government over the Manipur issue to force a statement from PM Modi.

Modi had condemned the harrowing incident of two women in Manipur being paraded naked and groped by a mob. However, he has not yet spoken on the issue in the Parliament.

