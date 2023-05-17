"No need to politicise," says TMC MP Dola Sen on West Bengal factory blast

Purba Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], May 17 : Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen on Wednesday said that there is no need to politicize the West Bengal factory blast incident in which nine people lost their lives.

Speaking to ANI, Dola Sen said, "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said yesterday itself that she has no objection to a National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation. Today we met the members of the affected families. We assured them that the families will be looked after. This is not a small matter which should be politicised. It is a sensitive matter as nine people died in this incident."

Following the loss of lives in an explosion in an illegal firecracker factory in Purba Medinipur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee describing her as a "failed home minister", and demanded her resignation.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari also alleged that the incident is a result of the collusion between the ruling TMC and the owner of the factory.

"Bombs were manufactured in this illegal factory. Panchayat elections are near. TMC and the factory owner are colluding. One Bhanu Bagh is a local TMC leader and was Panchayat Member from 2013-18. He has received protection from Mamata Banerjee," Adhikari said.

"The Chief Minister should resign from her position. I have filed a petition for an NIA investigation into this matter," the LoP added.

Earlier the locals accused the State government of not taking timely action against the firecracker factory where nine workers were killed and several others injured in a massive blast.

The locals have alleged that the unit was used to manufacture lethal explosives and guns.

A massive blast took place at a factory in Khadikul village under the Egra police station on Tuesday.

In the aftermath of the incident, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2.5 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those injured.

