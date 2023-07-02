"No one should feel law is against them...": Himachal Minister Vikramaditya Singh after extending support to Uniform Civil Code

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 2 : Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday sought to clarify his remarks in which he had stated that the Congress would support the Uniform Civil Code and said he would go by the decision of the party on the issue.

"Congress party has always represented all segments of the fabric of India...As far as uniform civil code is concerned. We have said in this that we believe in uniformity of diversity...So before bringing any law, no one should feel that this law is against them...There has to be a strong consensus building amongst all the parties concerned...But they (BJP) have to take everybody on board...," he said.

"I said that whatever final line will be given by our party chief, we stand with that. As far as the unity and integrity is concerned, we stand with the national sentiments of the people of India," he added.

Vikramaditya Singh, who is the son of Himachal PCC chief Pratibha Singh and late Chief Minister Virbhadhra Singh, said Congress represents all sections of people.

He said no section of people should feel that the law is against them and voices of minorities and people who think that they might get affected by any such law should also be heard.

"Congress represents all regions, all castes and all segments of the fabric of India. The Constitution of India is also the constitution of the Congress party that has always tried to strengthen all areas of the country right from Independence to till date," he said.

Singh asked why the BJP is raising the issue before the elections and said the party has a majority in Lok Sabha and could have brought a bill on UCC earlier.

He said the ruling party should take all sections on board.

The Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister also targeted the BJP on "inflation, unemployment, and the situation in Manipur" and accused the ruling party of trying to divert from real issues.

Former Chief Minister and BJP Jai Ram Thakur has welcomed remarks of Vikramaditya Singh in which he supported UCC.

"I welcome the statement of Vikramaditya Singh. When talks are held about UCC, the inner voices of a lot of people from different political parties and ideologies tell them that if this decision will be taken, it will be in the interest of the nation and society. We have always demanded that the law should be the same for all...If Vikramaditya Singh has said this, it means that he listened to his conscience and expressed it..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for a UCC while addressing a gathering of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Bhopal on Tuesday.

The Law Commission had on June 14 reopened its exercise on the UCC by soliciting "views and ideas" from the public and "recognised" religious organisations within 30 days about the proposal that has been on the ruling BJP's agenda for long.

Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar said Singh's views in which he had supported UCC were his "personal view".

He said the party will take a stance on the issue. Kumar also accused the BJP of trying to divert attention of people from "real issues" concerning people.

