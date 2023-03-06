No threat to guest workers in state, says TN Police official

Chennai, March 6 Tiruchirappalli's Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar, who hails from Bihar himself, on Monday said that there was no threat to workers from other states in Tiruchi and other parts of Tamil Nadu.

He said that there are 2,784 guest workers in Tiruchi which include 406 women and said that most of them are working in the area since the past 10 years.

Condemning the fake videos that were circulating about alleged attacks on the migrant workers from north India, Sujit Kumar, while talking to reporters here, said: "Such incidents did not happen in Tiruchi or elsewhere in Tamil Nadu. Senior police officers have interacted with migrant workers and no one has complained of any threat to them."

He, however, said that north Indian migrant workers have left for their home states as Holi is on March 8 and not because of any threat.

The SP said that the employers of Tamil Nadu were looking after their workers well and have been providing accommodation and food for the guest workers near their workplace.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor