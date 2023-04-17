"None must bother about those who quit BJP, will come to power": K'taka CM

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], April 17 : As the BJP suffered a setback with the exit of six-time MLA Jagadish Shettar, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that there is no need to bother about those who quit the party.

"BJP will come to power in Karnataka cent per cent and none must bother about those who have quit the party. The lotus will bloom in those constituencies where they have deserted the party," Bommai said addressing a meeting orgzed by the BJP before the Varuna candidate V.Somanna filed his nomination papers on Monday.

He said Somanna is a model for development and today he has come to Varuna.

"The name of Varuna will go beyond the Mysuru district and he got the blessings of the Goddess Chamundeshwari. V.Somanna means 'Victory' Somanna. A lot of changes have taken place in Karnataka politics. A few enjoyed power in the name of oppressed classes. They grew in politics but the community remained backward. Social justice does not come through mere speeches and equality is possible only by having a political commitment," he said.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the rice for the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme.

"While the rice was of Modi, the sack was of Siddaramaiah. Who reduced the 30 kg rice per family in 2013 to 5 kg? When the elections were announced the rice quota was hiked to 7 kg. The money spent on the 'Anna Bhagya' was from the Government of India," Bommai said.

He said that the Congress party did not do good for the poor and alleged that a lot of corruption took place during the tenure of Siddaramaiah.

"They won with their votes. The rice being distributed in the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme goes to the black market. A lot of corruption took place during the tenure of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the corruption was at its peak in BDA and Karnataka Housing Board. Now, the Congress Party is making 40 per cent corruption charges against the BJP only as a 'poll gimmick'. So far, no single case has been filed in this regard. Why did the previous Congress Government remove the honest Lokayukta?" he said.

Bommai said Somanna has made the Govindarajanagar a model and even the Varuna must grow as that constituency.

"The Congress Government was involved in the rampant corruption but blamed the incumbent BJP government. If the Congress government worked honestly the poor would have not remained even after 50 years. If they make lengthy speeches on problems who have to find out the solutions?" Bommai asked.

