Northeast's 2nd largest cargo complex starts functioning in Agartala airport

Agartala, April 28 The new cargo complex at the Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram airport, the second largest in the northeastern region after the one at Guwahati airport, was inaugurated on Friday.

Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials said that there were no outgoing cargo operations since December 2022 as BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security) shut down the old cargo facility due to absence of security vetting, creating difficulties for post offices, courier services and other trade and export related services.

The new cargo complex, which was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 17 crore, would be able to cater 40,150 metric tonnes of cargo per annum and it has facilities like cold storage for perishable items, facilities for dangerous goods and a very spacious storage area.

Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, in the presence of the state government and AAI officials, inaugurated the new cargo complex which would be maintained and operated by AAI Cargo and Logistics Services, a subsidiary of AAI for smooth and hassle free cargo movement.

With the starting of cargo operations it would act as a catalyst for growth and would also expedite the movement of perishable goods and products from the state, said MBB Airport Director K.C. Meena.

The MBB Airport in Agartala became ready to operate international flights after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new integrated terminal building on January 4 last year.

According to the AAI officials, the MBB airport, located 20 km north of Agartala city, is the second busiest airport in the northeast after Guwahati airport in terms of handling of aircraft and passengers.

Built at a cost of Rs 500 crore and with a built-up area of 30,000 square metres, the new integrated terminal building at the MBB airport has been designed to handle 1,500 passengers, including 200 international passengers, during peak hours and it is equipped with all modern amenities.



