Northern Army commander briefs J&K LG on security situation

Jammu, March 25 Indian Army's Northern Command chief, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Friday and discussed matters regarding security scenario and overall security management in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt Gen Dwivedi briefed Sinha about the security situation in the forward areas and hinterland of J&K.

The Lt Governor commended the important role of the Army in maintaining peace, harmony and ensuring a secure environment for the people in J&K, which is witnessing rapid development and growth.

