Northern Israel residents protest against government, say they are abandoned

Tel Aviv, Dec 26 Several people in northern Israel took to the streets outside Kibbutz Amiad in Galilee on Tuesday after Hezbollah-propelled cross border attacks intensified.

Many Israeli citizens have been evacuated from the area following the cross border attacks from Lebanon and are protesting on the streets.

Several Israeli citizens have been protesting on the side of the highways, stating that the Israel government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was abandoning them. The protestors waved Israeli flags and shouted against the government.

Many protestors want the Netanyahu government to be dissolved and a new government to be constituted.

The protesters alleged that the current government did not protect the residents of southern Israel when the Hamas terrorists attacked on October 7, adding that the government would not protect those in northern Israel as well.

The Hezbollah has been occasionally firing missiles and short-range rockets into northern Israel creating disturbances in the area and government of Israel had evacuated many northern Kibbutzes fearing casualties. This has led to protest from the area.

Hezbollah, which is directly backed by Iran is a superior military power than Hamas, and Israel had warned Hezbollah that its army was prepared for a full scale war against it if they indulge in firing missiles into Israel.

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah in two video appearances after the Hamas attack of October 7 and subsequent retaliation of Israel had heavily attacked Israel and mocked its superior Intelligence agency, Mossad.

However, the Hezbollah leader had not made any statements regarding a full scale war against Israel and this was construed as a tactical move, as Iran is not keen on a full scale war given the international repercussions and the definite involvement of the US.

