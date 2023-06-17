Norway to provide $161mn support to Syria, region

Oslo, June 17 Norway will provide $161 million in support to assist those affected by the multiple crises, earthquakes and the steep rise in food prices in Syria and its neighbouring countries, Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt announced.

"More than 15 million Syr were in urgent need of humanitarian assistance already before the earthquake hit in February. Now, as a result of the earthquake, that number has risen still higher," Xinhua news agency.

Huitfeldt emphasized Norway's commitment to shifting its assistance focus toward an early recovery approach, recognising its importance in strengthening critical services and facilities necessary for the health and safety of the affected population.

"Norway is providing support for income-generating activities and the rehabilitation of agriculture and irrigation facilities with the aim of enabling people in Syria and its neighbouring countries to become more self-sufficient," she said.

Huitfeldt reiterated Norway's support for the pivotal role played by the UN in the Syrian conflict.

"Norway supports the efforts of the UN special envoy to find a peaceful solution in Syria. Only an inclusive political solution can bring an end to this conflict and the suffering of the Syrian people," Huitfeldt said.

