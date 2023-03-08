Not dreaming of becoming PM but will definitely try to bring change in 2024: Uddhav Thackeray

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that he is not dreaming of becoming Prime Minister of the country but will definitely try to bring change in 2024.

Uddhav Thackeray arrived at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. A meeting of leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi is scheduled to be held today. Thackeray is arriving at the Bhavan for the first time after the commencement of this year's Budget session.

The four-week Budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly started on February 27 and will continue till March 26. The budget will be presented on March 9.

Previously, before visiting Vidhan Bhavan, Thackerey at the press conference said, "Today I and Aditya will visit Vidhan Bhavan."

"I am not dreaming of becoming Prime Minister but will definitely try to bring change in 2024," Thackeray said at a press conference.

"I'm glad that Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar has become an MLA from Congress. The Kasba seat which was the traditional seat of the Bhartiya Janta Party was won by Congress MLA Dhangekar under the leadership of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)," added Thackeray.

Attacking BJP, Thackeray said, "When Congress was ruling, former Union Minister George Fernandes challenged that he can defeat Congress. Today the same has happened to BJP."

Taking a jibe at the BJP government, Thackeray said, "There was a time when Congress thought no one could defeat them. And now BJP thinks the same. But soon their government will also fall, they too will be defeated."

Talking about the loss of crops in the state and farmer's condition, Thackeray said, "Unseasonal rains have once again caused loss to the crops. It is like a curse for the state. Providing relief package and ordering Panchnama will not help in recovering from such a huge loss".

"We will have to come forward and help the farmers. Our government helped the farmers but if BJP says that we haven't done anything, then they must help the farmers," added Thackeray.

Earlier today, State Minister Shambhuraj Shivajirao Desai reacted to the visit of Uddhav Thackeray to Mumbai Vidhan Bhavan and said that the Council was eagerly waiting for him.

"We heard that Uddhav ji is coming to the Bhavan today. It's a good thing, the Bhavan was eagerly waiting for him. He is an honourable member of the Vidhan Bhavan and Ex-Chief Minister."

"Let's see what does he speaks in the Bhavan," added Minister Desai.

Further talking about Uddhav Thackeray's take on farmer's condition, Desai said, "Uddhav Thackeray or Aditya Thackeray have not spoken a single word about the losses caused to the farmers. These people never thought about the farmers."

( With inputs from ANI )

