"Not even a single person from Congress party will join BJP": Himachal Minister Vikramaditya Singh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 : Amid the ongoing Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) turmoil in Maharashtra, Cabinet Minister of Himachal Pradesh Vikramaditya Singh clarified that there is no possibility of any Congress leader joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), instead there are possibilities of BJP leaders joining Congress.

"The Congress government is completely stable here and nothing similar to Maharashtra or any other state will happen here. Himachal Pradesh is always a trendsetter and it will continue to be a trendsetter. Not even a single person from the Congress party will join BJP, we all are united and working for the development of the state unitedly. However, there are possibilities of BJP leaders joining the Congress party in the state," said Vikramaditya Singh.

Singh also alleged BJP of trying to create an atmosphere of instability in the state while addressing media men in Shimla on Thursday.

"The Opposition should cooperate with the government for the development of the state, instead of making absurd statements," added Vikramaditya Singh.

"BJP has left a debt of 75 thousand crores on the state and the former BJP government is responsible for the current economic situation of Himachal," Singh added.

Further clarifying his statement on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) he said that he has talked about unity in diversity and whatever decision the party will take all Congressmen will follow it.

Earlier, Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday sought to clarify his remarks in which he had stated that Congress would support the Uniform Civil Code.

"Congress party has always represented all segments of the fabric of India...As far as uniform civil code is concerned. We have said in this that we believe in the uniformity of diversity...So before bringing any law, no one should feel that this law is against them...There has to be a strong consensus building amongst all the parties concerned...But they (BJP) have to take everybody on board...," he said.

"I said that whatever final line will be given by our party chief, we stand with that. As far as the unity and integrity is concerned, we stand with the national sentiments of the people of India," he had added.

