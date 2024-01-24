“Not for Political Gain but to Protect the Interest of the Nation We Joined NDA, Not i.n.d.i.a.”: HD Deve Gowda

“Narendra Modi is an established and popular leader within the country and outside India also. We didn’t join hands with the BJP for political gain but to protect the interest of the nation. Modi can’t be stopped from becoming the next PM of our nation.” This was stated by the JD(S) Supremo HD Deve Gowda during the interaction with the press in Bengaluru.

He said, “For 60 long years, I was with Congress. Today the way Congress treated me and in the interest of people I chose NDA, not I.N.D.I.A. Also, I am not sure who will be the PM face from I.N.D.I.A. The alliance of BJP-JD(S) is to fight against Congress and it will continue.” He said that the seat allocation for the Lok Sabha polls will be decided by PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, former CM Karnataka Kumaraswamy, and B.S. Yediyurappa.

Talking about the ruling party, Deve Gowda said that the Congress administration has entirely collapsed. They formed the government by promising guarantees. These guarantees are popularized through advertisements. While replying to the question of whether he will contest, Deve Gowda said, “I will not. I have two and a half years remaining in Rajya Sabha. This time, I would like to utilize it in the best interest of Karnataka and its people. Over the issue that Congress remained away from the Ram Mandir program, Gowda said that the Congress party has their self-esteem. Including Muslims, everyone supported the event, except Congress. While discussing that Kumaraswamy has been offered a position in Modi’s cabinet, Deve Gowda said that Kumaraswamy is an efficient leader. I can’t say about the future.