Nothing wrong if AAP workers want to see Kejriwal as PM: Gopal Rai

New Delhi, Aug 30 Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that each party wants its leader to become the Prime Minister of the country, and workers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also aspire to see Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the next PM. He said this after AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar's statement that Kejriwal should be made the leader of INDIA block.

Rai said that they were part of the INDIA block and the parties, which are part of the alliance, will take the final call to decide the name for the PM's post.

He said the name will be accepted by all and they will work accordingly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor