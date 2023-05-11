Now AAP CM should not shirk responsibilities: Cong on SC verdict in Delhi-Centre row

New Delhi, May 11 Hours after the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favour of Delhi government over the administrative control over transfers and postings of civil servants, the Congress welcomed the decision and said that now Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should not shirk his responsibilities and concentrate on development works.

In a video statement, Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar said, "I welcome the order that came today regarding the powers related to the Delhi government in the important decision of the Supreme Court."

He said, "We expect now that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not shirk his responsibilities and will concentrate on the development works of Delhi."

The Delhi Congress leader further said that this decision will also put a check on the BJP's conspiracy to weaken the state governments.

His remarks came after the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favour of the Delhi government in a case between the state government and Centre in connection with the administrative control over transfers and postings of civil servants.

The apex court held that the Delhi government must have control over bureaucrats in administration of services except in areas outside the legislative powers of NCT.

The top court said the Lt. Governor is bound by aid and advice of the NCT government except the matters relating to land, public order and police.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said the principle of democracy and federalism form a part of basic structure and federalism ensures survival of diverse interests and accommodates diverse needs.

The top court said the Delhi government has legislative power over "services" excluding public order, police and land.

The bench noted that if "services" are excluded from legislative and executive domain, the ministers would be excluded from controlling the civil servants who are to implement the executive decisions.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government had sought from the Supreme Court a clear demarcation of its power with the Centre over control of services.

