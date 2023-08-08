Nuh: 57 FIRs, 170 arrested as Haryana Police action continues after violence; situation calm

Gurugram, Aug 8 A week after the Nuh riots, the situation in the district is calm now and police and central paramilitary forces deployed in large numbers to maintain law and order in Nuh.

Meanwhile, a 10-member delegation of the Haryana Congress, comprising Rajya Sabha member Deepender Singh Hooda, state Congress chief Chaudhary Udaybhan, and others, was stopped on Tuesday from entering Nuh by the police.

In Nuh, the curfew will be relaxed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and banks and ATMs will remain open till 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, police action is going on against those who spread violence. So far, 57 FIRs have been registered and 170 have been arrested by 8 different teams of the Nuh police till Tuesday.

Apart from this, to ensure a thorough investigation into the communal clashes, special investigation teams (SITs) have been formed to probe the registered cases in Nuh and these SITs will investigate 5 FIRs each.

They would also investigate the provocative videos posted by cow vigilantes like Monu Manesar.

Violence broke out during a procession in Nuh on July 31, after which a curfew was imposed in the area. Along with this, the internet was also banned.

Section 144 is still imposed in Nuh, Faridabad, and Palwal districts.

Monu Manesar and other vigilantes, accused of instigating Nuh mobs, are absconding ever since the clashes.

Newly-appointed Deputy Commissioner of Nuh Dhirendra Khadgata said all efforts are being made to maintain law and order.

"Senior officers have been deployed in Nuh and the police have been directed to strictly deal with anybody violating orders of the administration. A search operation is being conducted to arrest the absconding people," he said.

To maintain law and order in Nuh, 21 duty magistrates have been appointed area-wise by the district administration. "There are 31 companies of police force including 1,900 police personnel on the field, patrolling the key locations throughout the day. 8 different teams of the Nuh police are conducting raids to nab the suspects. Teams of cybercrime police stations keep an eye on social media platforms. Anyone who will find involved in spreading misinformation will be punished strictly," Nuh SP Narendra Singh Bijarnia said.

Seven persons, including two home guards and a cleric, died and at least 88 were injured in the clashes that erupted in Nuh and subsequently spread to Gurugram.

The 10-member delegation of the Haryana Congress was stopped at Rojka Meo village and returned. Hooda said they wanted to listen to the problems of victims in Nuh city and send out a message of peace.

However, the SP said: "Permission was not given due to the imposition of Section 144 in Nuh. The administration and police are making all possible efforts to help the suffering people. Political visits in the district will not be allowed as it will increase the administration's work."

