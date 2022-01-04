NY AG seeks to interview Trump, his children in civil case

New York, Jan 4 New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office would continue to push forward a civil investigation into Donald Trump and the Trump Organization and is seeking to interview the former President and his two children.

"Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump are trying to stop my office from interviewing them under oath as part of our investigation into the Trump Organization and Mr. Trump," James said on social media after the three filed a motion on Monday evening to quash upcoming interviews that would take place, under oath, in the investigation.

James' office recently subpoenaed Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr., Xinhua news agency quoted a court filing made public on Monday.

The subpoena is part of an investigation which centres on whether Donald Trump inflated the value of his assets to get bank loans while understating them to minimize his tax payment, according to media reports.

Earlier, it was reported that James requested Donald Trump sit for a deposition on January 7, which was challenged in a federal court.

Members of the Trump family and the Trump Organization have continually sought to delay and impede the investigation for more than two years, said James.

"Over two years of delay tactics won't stop our investigation because no one is above the law," said James. "Our investigation will continue undeterred."

James' office already interviewed Eric Trump, another of Donald Trump's sons, in October 2020.

If the prosecutors find evidence of wrongdoing in the intended interviews, James' office could file a lawsuit against Donald Trump and the Trump Organization.

Meanwhile, James is also involved in a separate criminal investigation against Donald Trump and the Trump Organization regarding possible tax fraud.

