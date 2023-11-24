NYC stages Thanksgiving Day parade with pro-Palestinian protesters' intrusion

New York, Nov 24 New Yorkers flocked to the streets in Manhattan to witness the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

On the occasion of the holiday for family reunion, gratitude and relaxation on Thursday, organisers extended the duration of the parade by half an hour to offer more to spectators, Xinhua news agency reported.

The event features character balloons, magical floats, marching bands, performance groups, clowns and music stars, and it was aired on multiple TV channels in the US.

However, the parade was interrupted briefly by scores of people protesting Israel's war in Gaza. The protesters carried a banner reading "Genocide then - Genocide now."

Another group of protesters wearing white jumpsuits glued their hands on the 6th Avenue and called for "Liberation for Palestine and Planet".

The parade was diverted as a result and some protesters were handcuffed.

The escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflicts in Gaza since October 7 has heightened racial tensions in the US and triggered many protests across the country.

