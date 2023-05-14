"Observers to seek each MLA's opinion, convey it to high command; process to be completed today itself": Congress on new Karnataka CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 14 : Congress leader and All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala said on Sunday that the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) has unmously passed the resolution and the observers will seek the opinions of all MLAs and convey it to the party high command.

This comes after the CLP meeting in Bengaluru which was attended by senior leaders Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, Randeep Surjewala, KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and others.

"The first CLP meeting has concluded and two resolutions were passed in it. The resolution has thanked 6.5 crore Kannadigas, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and all the party workers for their stellar work in ensuring that constitution and democracy are protected not just in Karnataka, but the state has again shown the way for democracy and constitution to the rest of India," Surjewala told the reporters.

"The resolution was moved by DK Shivakumar. It was seconded by MB Patil and was also endorsed by other Congress leaders including BK Hari Prasad," he added.

Surjewala said that another single-line resolution was moved by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to authorise the AICC president for appointing a new leader of the CLP party.

"Former CM Siddaramaiah, moved the single-line resolution authorising AICC president to appoint a new leader of the CLP party and 135 Cong MLAs proceeded to unmously approve his resolution. It was endorsed by DK Shivakumar also and everybody else. Cong General Secretary KC Venugopal informed Kharge about the resolutions," the AICC in charge said.

He added, "The AICC president then instructed KC Venugopal that the three senior observers; former minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, Deepak Babaria and Jitendra Singh to seek individual opinions of each legislator and convey them to the high command".

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said the process of taking the opinion of MLAs will be completed by tonight itself and after that, the observers will move to Delhi to apprise the AICC president about the opinion.

"This process of taking the opinion of the MLAs will be completed tonight itself. As Randeep Surjewala said, this is a unmous resolution moved by Siddaramaiah and supported by DK Shivakumar and all the senior leaders," Venugopal said.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) unmously decided in the meeting to leave the selection of the new Karnataka Chief Minister to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"The Congress Legislature Party unmously resolves that AICC President is hereby authorised to appoint the new leader of the Congress Legislature Party," the resolution stated.

Ahead of the CLP meeting today, a huge number of supporters gathered outside the residence of Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru on Sunday and raised slogans of 'We want DK Shivakumar as CM'.

Congress, which registered an emphatic victory defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka on Saturday, now faces the challenge of deciding the chief minister amid speculations of Siddaramaiah being the front-runner followed by state party president DK Shivakumar.

Kharge on Sunday appointed three observers in Karnataka including former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde and party leaders Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria for the election of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader in the state.

According to the Election Commission of India, Congress won 135 seats pushing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the only southern state it ruled and boosting its own prospects for the electoral battles ahead. BJP managed to win 66 seats.

Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) bagged 19 seats. Independents have won two seats while Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor