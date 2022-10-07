Odisha approves 10 industrial projects worth Rs 1,923 crore

Bhubaneswar, Oct 7 Odisha government on Friday approved 10 industrial projects worth Rs 1923.60 crore that would generate employment opportunities for 5,170 people in the state, officials said.

The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) headed by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra has approved these projects in diverse sectors like power and renewable energy, chemicals, IT and ESDM, food processing, oil and gas, metal downstream, textiles, tourism and infrastructure.

Four of these projects will be set up in Khordha district, while Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Balasore, Keonjhar and Angul districts will get one investment project each, officials added.

The authority has approved the proposal of Silox India Private Limited to set up a chemical manufacturing unit in the Paradeep Industrial Area with an investment of Rs 500 crore.

The SLSWCA has also approved the proposal of Luminous Power Technologies Private Limited to set up a battery manufacturing unit in the Angul Aluminium Park with a proposed investment of Rs 481 crore.

Similarly, the investment of Rs 265 crore of Happiest Minds Technologies Limited for setting up a software development centre facility offering IT services at O-Hub in Info-valley SEZ, Bhubaneswar was also approved by the authority.

In the hospitality sector, the state has approved a 5-star Hotel Hyatt Regency by MGM Resorts Pvt Ltd with an investment of Rs 180 crore. The project will be coming up in the New Marine Drive Road, Puri.

Further the proposal of Oil India Limited (OIL) for setting up exploration units at Astaranga, Puri and Patkura, Kendrapada also got the nod from the government. OIL will be investing over Rs 108 crore in these two locations.

In the agro and food processing sector, Rs 150 crore worth aqua feed manufacturing facility by IFB Agro Industries Limited was approved by the SLSWCA. The project will be set up in the Somanathpur Industrial Estate, Balasore.

The other approved projects include fabrication unit by Offshore Infrastructures Limited (Rs 54 crore), foam unit by Mehan Industries Pvt Ltd (Rs 50.05 crore), logistics park by SGP Trading India Pvt Ltd (Rs 90 crore) and warehousing & logistic park by Sri Jaybalajee Agro Products Pvt Ltd (Rs 54 crore).

