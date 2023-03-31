Odisha Assembly Budget Session adjourned sine die

Bhubaneswar, March 31 The Budget Session of the Odisha Assembly was on Friday adjourned sine die six days ahead of its schedule, amid walk-out by the opposition BJP members. The session was scheduled to continue till April 6.

On the last day, the House passed the Appropriation Bill, 2023, allowing the state government to spend Rs 2.30 lakh crore from its consolidated fund during the financial year 2023-24.

From the first day on February 21 till last day (Friday), the House witnessed pandemonium several times as opposition legislators created noisy scenes raising different issues including minister Naba Das murder case, Mahanadi water dispute, inter-state border dispute, fake certificate racket, Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, Chief Minister's read-out speech, alleged matric question paper leak, 'officers' raj', drivers' strike, etc.

During the Session, the government has introduced six bills but passed only the Appropriation Bill, 2023. However, it withdrew three bills in a hurry on the last day amid ruckus by opposition BJP and Congress members.

When the valedictory session was going on, the BJP members led by Leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra were staging a protest before the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the Assembly premises in protest about Kotia village border dispute with Andhra Pradesh and a fake certificate racket busted in Bolangir.

Notably, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is scheduled to visit Kotia village on April 1, Utkal Diwas (Odisha Day).

Three CAG reports were presented before the House during the session.

Earlier in the day, the opposition BJP and Congress MLAs created a ruckus in Odisha Assembly over fake certificate racket and the Kotia border dispute issue on Friday.

Unable to run the House smoothly, Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha adjourned the House several times throughout the day. In protest over the two issues, the Opposition members walked out during the discussion of the Appropriation Bill, 2023.

Raising the twin issues during the Zero Hour, the Opposition members rushed to the well of the House and shouted slogans against the state government over the issues.

Leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra (BJP) raised both the issues and alleged that Andhra Pradesh is interfering in Kotia area and 21 other villages in Koraput district.

The BJP leader claimed that Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister is luring local people in the area.

"Andhra is interfering in Kotia and 21 other villages. Andhra Deputy CM is luring local people. Where is the Kotia package announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik? What steps have been taken in border row with other states?" asked the BJP leader.

He further questioned the role of Subrot Chotai (Vanik institute head in Bhubaneswar) in supplying computers to 5T schools.

"A fake certificate racket running in a coaching institute was busted in Bolangir district of Odisha. What is the relation between Vanik institute and the fake certificate running institute?" asked Mishra.

Similarly, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Narasingha Mishra said a fake certificate racket was reported in Bolangir. "The racket is not only confined in Bolangir but also in different parts of the state. Even the chain has gone outside Odisha," he said.

The Congress leader alleged that photos of a Minister and a former Minister along with the prime accused in the fake racket issue have gone viral.

Countering the opposition, senior BJD member Arun Sahoo accused BJP and Congress leaders of enacting drama over the Kotia issue. "The BJP members should go to the Centre and raise the issue. They have eight MPs and three central ministers," Sahoo said.

On the fake racket issue, Sahoo showed a picture in which the prime accused and Narasingha Mishra were seen sharing the stage.

