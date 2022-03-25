Odisha assembly budget session begins amid Covid restrictions

Bhubaneswar, March 25 The short-span budget session of Odisha Legislative Assembly (OLA) began on Friday with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

The session, which began with Governor Ganeshi Lal's speech, will continue till March 31.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, several Ministers and members from opposition BJP and Congress attended the session on the first day.

The members were seen wearing masks while seating arrangements were made in accordance with the social distancing norms.

The House paid tribute to sitting member and former Speaker, late Kishore Kumar Mohanty, former Chief Minister late Hemananda Biswal along with other ex-members late Ram Krushna Patnaik, late Duryodhan Majhi, late Debaraja Sahu, late Uday Narayan Dev, late Bijoy Kumar Jena, late Kangali Charan Panda, late Roshni Singh Deo, late Ajit Das and late Rajib Lochan Hota.

The House also paid condolences to the bereaved families of the Covid warriors, those who have laid their lives selflessly in the fight against the pandemic. One minute silence was observed in tribute to the departed souls in the assembly.

Before the beginning of the session, Patnaik chaired the BJD legislature party meeting, where strategy of the party for the session was chalked out.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister BK Arukha said that the government has aimed to pass four Bills following discussions during the session.

The government is prepared to debate on any issue raised by the opposition members in the interest of the State and party, he said.

On the other hand, the opposition BJP and Congress have lined up issues to target the BJD government in the House. The BJP would raise the deteriorating law and order situation in the House, said BJP deputy leader in assembly Bishnu Sathi.

The Congress party will raise the law and order situation, farmers' problems, unemployment, price hike and corruption during the session, said Congress legislature party leader, Narasingha Mishra.

Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present a budget (Vote-on-Account) for the 2022-23 on March 29 in the House while discussion on the budget will be conducted on the same day. The Appropriation Bill on Vote-on-Account will be laid before the House on the concluding day (March 31).

