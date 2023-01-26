Odisha celebrates 74th Republic Day

Bhubaneswar, Jan 26 After two years of Covid restrictions, Republic Day celebrations took place without any curbs across Odisha on Thursday.

State Governor Ganeshi Lal unfurled the Tricolour at the state-level celebration here at Mahatma Gandhi Marg.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also graced the occasion.

The Governor took the salute of different contingents including Odisha Police, BSF, Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP), CRPF, NCC and Andhra Police.

"Freedom in Mind, Faith in Words, Pride in our Heart, Memories in our soul, Let's salute the nation on #RepublicDay," the Governor said in a tweet.

Wishing the people on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "On this auspicious day, let's remember the selfless sacrifices of freedom fighters for the nation and pledge to follow the ideals enshrined in the Constitution in letter and spirit."

A large number of people gathered at both sides of the Mahatma Gandhi Marg to witness the state-level parade.

Nine tableaux, showcasing the achievements of different departments of Odisha, were presented.

The tableaux comprised Millet Mission, Mukhyamantri Vayu Swasthya Seva, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Basudha drinking water scheme, Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), Jagannath temple redevelopment project, Mukhyamantri Bayan Jyoti Yojana, Buddhist tourism circuit, Odisha State AIDS Control Society showcased.

In Cuttack, state Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari took the salute at the Barabati stadium.

Pujari also highlighted different welfare programmes taken up by the state government.

Various Ministers, Revenue Divisional Commissioners (RDCs) and District Collectors hoisted the national flag at various district-level Republic Day celebrations across the state.

