Odisha CM launches projects worth Rs 1,800cr for Angul

Bhubaneswar, Dec 29 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched a slew of development projects worth more than Rs 1,800 crore in the state's Angul district.

During his visit to Angul, Patnaik inaugurated 746 development projects worth Rs 313 crore and laid foundation stones for another 795 projects worth Rs 1,492 crore.

With the launching of the projects on Thursday, the developmental activities in the district will be further enhanced, he said.

Stating Angul is known for its development, Patnaik said employment opportunities are increasing with the establishment of industries in the district.

The Chief Minister said that the state has attracted investment of Rs 10 lakh crore in the recently concluded Make-in-Odisha conclave this year.

He also distributed loans to the tune of Rs 242 core to 7372 Mission Shakti groups, which will benefit more than 75,000 women of the district.

Stating that Mission Shakti is his favourite programme, Patnaik said the mothers of Mission Shakti are meeting him every day and narrating their success stories.

The CM said he wants to see Mission Shakti women members as entrepreneurs and assured that his government will provide all support to them in this regard.

He said that Mission Shakti groups will be given interest-free loans of Rs 50,000 crore over the next five years.

