Odisha Health Minister, shot by cop, succumbs to injuries
By IANS | Published: January 29, 2023 08:18 PM 2023-01-29T20:18:07+5:30 2023-01-29T20:30:07+5:30
Bhubaneswar, Jan 29 Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, who was shot and critically injured when a police officer opened fire at him in the state's Jharsuguda district on Sunday, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital here, officials said.
