Odisha to spend Rs 70 cr for redevelopment of Cuttack Chandi temple

Bhubaneswar, May 19 The Odisha government has decided to spend Rs 70 crore for redevelopment of the ancient Cuttack Chandi temple.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved various infrastructure projects for complete revamp of the temple area under integrated development of heritage, monuments and tourist destination scheme, the Chief Minister's Office said.

Stating that renovation of the shrine will play a significant role in the overall development of Cuttack city, he sought cooperation of the people of the city for the implementation of the development plan, it said.

As per the plan prepared by state-owned Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC), a boundary wall with gates in all four directions will be constructed around the temple.

Various projects including a new yagyan mandap, kitchen, police control room, cloak room, and prasad distribution centre will be built. A guest house for devotees along with a parking facility will also be constructed.

