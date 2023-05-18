Om Prakash Rajbhar: BJP's friend or foe?

Lucknow, May 18 Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President Om Prakash Rajbhar is back to criticising BJP after the latter refused to respond to his feelers for a return to the NDA fold.

Rajbhar has now alleged that corruption in Uttar Pradesh is no less than that in Karnataka, referring to the Congress' charge against the previous BJP government in the southern state.

Rajbhar's party had allied with the opposition Samajwadi Party in the state prior to the last assembly elections. After the polls, they parted ways. Since then, Rajbhar has been rather appreciative of the Yogi Adityanath government for its work but the BJP has not responded to his feelers.

Rajbhar is now targeting the Yogi Adityanath government over the issue of corruption.

"Corruption in Uttar Pradesh no less than that in Karnataka. Rahul Gandhi had accused the previous BJP dispensation in the southern state of being a '40 per cent commission government'. There is no less corruption in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Rajbhar said that corruption is rampant from the lowest level, including police stations, and the government is blissfully unaware of its impact on the common man.

He claimed that those accused of corruption are being made investigating officers here.

Rajbhar, however, did not rule out an alliance with the BJP in the coming months.

