On Annadurai's birth anniversary, 75 life convicts released from prison

Chennai, Sep 24 As part of the 113th birth anniversary celebrations of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai, 75 life convicts, including four women, were released from prison on Saturday.

As part of the amnesty scheme, those who completed 10 years in prison and were reported for good conduct were released.

Earlier in the second week of August, 21 life convicts were released from prison.

It may be noted that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced on the floor of the Assembly the release of 750 life convicts as part of the 113 birth anniversary celebrations of former Chief Minister and DMK ideologue Annadurai.

So far, 96 life convicts have been released from prison.

