On I-Day, Guj CM announces series of benefits for people

Ahmedabad, Aug 15 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday made some important announcements for the state employees during his Independence Day address here.

He announced the decision to increase the dearness allowance of the state government employees by three per cent to make it at par with the Central government with effect from January 1, 2022.

Approximately 9.38 lakh state employees, panchayat service and other government employees and pensioners are likely to get this benefit.

Patel said in his Independence Day speech that 71 lakh NFSA card holders of 250 talukas of the state will be given one kg grams per card per month at a concessional rate. The scope will be increased from the presently benefitted 50 talukas.

The existing eligibility criteria for inclusion under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) currently has an income limit of Rs 10,000 per month which will be increased to Rs 15,000.

He said that to promote green energy in the state, electric buses with zero air pollution will be put into operation on iconic routes like Dwarka, Ambaji, and Statue of Unity. He also announced that 1,200 new BS-6 compliant buses will be put into service for which Rs 367 crore has been earmarked.

He also said that ATMs will be placed at 50 bus stations in the state for the convenience of citizens.

Water quality testing of the estuaries of the rivers flowing into the Gulf of Khambhat will be done with modern equipment like Real Time Coastal Water Monitoring System under Encore Project with the assistance of World Bank.

Patel also allocated Rs 3 crore for a 50-bed district level hospital with trauma center facility in Ektanagar-Kevadia Colony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor