‘One Nation, One Election’: It needs consent from all states, says Kamal Nath

Bhopal, Sep 1 Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath on Friday said that the implementation of ‘One Nation, One Election’ won’t be possible only through amendments passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha but needs approval from all the states as well.

“In BJP-ruled states like Haryana and Maharashtra, they can decide and pass a proposal in the cabinet to dissolve their respective assemblies. It has to be seen if they want to conduct Lok Sabha election along with the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and other states,” Kamal Nath said during a press conference in Neemuch district on Friday.

The Modi-led government has constituted a committee headed by former president of India Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of ‘One Nation, One Election’.

The government has also called for a special Parliament session between September 18 and 22, the agenda for which is under wraps.

Assembly polls are due in five states in November-December of 2023 which will be followed by the Lok Sabha elections in May-June next year.

