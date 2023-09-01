One Nation, One Election will refine electoral procedure, says Guj BJP Chief

Surat, Sep 1 Gujarat BJP unit President C R Paatil on Friday welcomed the idea of implementing ‘One Nation, One Election’ saying that it will refine the electoral procedure and optimise the national resources.

Paatil said that the goal of the ‘One Nation, One Election’ system is to consolidate the voting periods of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, and mitigate the disruptions brought about by staggered elections each year.

He said that synchronised elections would not only be economically prudent but would also minimise the incessant political canvassing that often diverts leaders from crucial administrative and developmental tasks.

Paatil said that the coordination committee, which will be headed by the former president Ram Nath Kovind, will thoroughly review the constitutional and legal prerequisites, explore potential amendments, and establish the vital framework essential for holding concurrent elections seamlessly.

The committee is expected to present its findings during the Parliament's special session scheduled later this month.

Paatil also acknowledged potential challenges in the system's practical implementation but said that the ‘One Nation, One Election’ system will centralise development and governance over political maneuvers.

--IANS

