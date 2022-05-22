Only CBI can answer, says Nitish on Lalu raids

Patna, May 22 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday avoided questions on CBI raids over his archrival and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad.

Nitish Kumar said that such a matter pertains to law and investigative agencies, so they are in a better position to comment.

"Those who have conducted the raids, they are answerable," Nitish Kumar said, putting the ball in the court of the CBI.

Nitish Kumar's statement came just after he met his party workers in Patna on Sunday.

Such a statement is significant as it reflects that JD-U would not want to create more problems for the RJD and Lalu Prasad.

The RJD has accused the CBI of acting upon instructions from the BJP government.

Nitish Kumar was earlier quite vocal against Lalu Prasad and his family, especially during the 2020 assembly elections, when he took a dig at them (Lalu Prasad-Rabri Devi) saying people have not forgotten the "Jungle Raj". But now the mood of Nitish Kumar seems to have changed towards the Yadav family.

When asked about Rajya Sabha candidates of the party, he said: "When time comes, the name of the candidates will be announced. Don't worry about it," he said, speaking to the media.

The suspense over the Rajya Sabha fate of RCP Singh is still hanging in balance. If he is not sent to the Rajya Sabha, he will have to quit as Union Cabinet Minister. RCP Singh is currently Union Steel Minister.

JD-U, on the other hand, has already announced the name of Anil Hegde for the Rajya Sabha. As per the strength of the JD-U, it is not in a position to send another candidate to the upper house.

