Only demolitions, no construction under Jagan's rule: Naidu

Amaravati, June 25 Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday described the three-year rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the state as a 'rule of destruction and demolitions'.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief slammed the Jagan government on the occasion marking three years since demolition of Praja Vedika in Amaravati capital city.

Naidu said that Jagan Reddy demolished Praja Vedika immediately after coming to power so as to indicate future destruction across the state. The demolition of Praja Vedika was the first demolition carried out by Jagan Mohan Reddy after taking over as Chief Minister.

Praja Vedika was the meeting hall constructed adjacent to the residence of then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Naidu said that the CM had clearly indicated how his destructive rule would be by razing to the ground public property that was worth crores of Rupees. "There was destruction all along but no construction in the past three years," he said.

Chandrababu Naidu accused the Chief Minister of demolishing the development of Andhra Pradesh, overall economic standards and all the democratic institutions in the state. "Jagan had demolished the shelter and livelihoods of Dalits, future of youth, Polavaram and Amaravati projects," he said.

Naidu deplored that Jagan Reddy derived sadistic pleasure from demolishing Praja Vedika.

The TDP chief pointed out that the Chief Minister was running his administration from the same buildings constructed during the previous TDP rule. This was enough to say that Jagan Reddy was not capable of doing anything. At least now, the CM should realise how construction was more difficult than destruction, the TDP leader added.

