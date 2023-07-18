Oommen Chandy, former Kerala chief minister passes away

Congress veteran and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy passed away, announced his family as well as Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran on Tuesday. He was 79.Chandy started his political career through the Kerala Students Union (KSU), in which he served as president from 1967 to 1969. He was elected as the president of the State Youth Congress in 1970.

He has represented the Puthupally constituency for 5 decades, having been elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly in 1970, 1977, 1980, 1982, 1987, 1991, 1996, 2001, 2006, 2011,2016 and 2021. During his legislative career, he had also served as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee during 1996–98.