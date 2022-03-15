OP Rajbhar accuses BJP of having tacit understanding with BSP on over 100 Assembly seats in UP

OP Rajbhar, president of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of having a tacit understanding with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on over 100 seats in the state Assembly elections which saw the return of BJP government with a two-thirds majority.

Speaking to ANI, Rajbhar alleged that candidates for 122 seats in the Purvanchal region were decided at the BJP office while symbols were given at the BSP office and claimed to have the evidence to back his allegation.

"'BSP aur BJP ka male ho gaya, jo UP mein bada khel ho gaya'. 122 seats in Purvanchal are such on which candidates were decided at BJP office and symbols were given at BSP office," Rajbhar told ANI.

"I can provide evidence for the same. Parties that had been in power for 4 times - be it BSP or Congress - supported BJP. Where did their votes go?" he asked.

With Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party getting only six seats in the Assembly elections, Rajbhar said that his party has decided to conduct a 'Vidhan Sabha War Review'.

"We have decided to conduct a 'Vidhan Sabha War Review'. On the basis of their report that points out our shortcomings, we will try to work on the same," he said.

The BJP emerged victorious winning 255 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The SP was the second largest party with 111 seats and its ally SBSP secured the win in six constituencies. Mayawati's BSP was reduced to only one seat.

