Oppn identifies 20 issues, gears up to corner govt in Parliament

New Delhi, Dec 7 Leaders of 13 political parties Wednesday morning met in the office of Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament and identified around 20 issues to be raised during the winter session under different rules and procedures in both Houses.

The Opposition will raise the issue of cyberhacking of AIIMS, Supreme Court-Collegium issue, inflation, India-China border row and rising unemployment.

Those present in the meeting included Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Suresh Kodikunnil, Naseer Hussain (INC); T.R. Balu, Tiruchi Siva (DMK); Sharad Pawar (NCP); Elamaram Kareem, P.R. Natarajan (CPI(M)); Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC); Ahmad Ashfaque Karim (RJD); Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena); Sanjay Singh (AAP); Vaiko (MDMK); Jayant Chaudhary (RLD); N.K. Premchandran (RSP); E.T. Muhammed Basheer, Abdul Wahab (IUML); and Hasnain Masoodi (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference) attended the meeting.

With the beginning of the winter session of Parliament on Wednesday, as many as 23 bills are likely to be taken up during the session.

Some of the key legislations to be taken up during the session are 'The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2022', 'The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022' and 'The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022'.

