Oppn meeting is not photo-op, but preparation for end of BJP rule: Rajasthan Congress in-charge hits back at Amit Shah

Jaipur/ Jamwa Ramgarh (Rajasthan) [India], June 23 : Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Friday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'photo session' comment saying that the joint opposition meeting is a preparation for the end of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) rule.

Reacting to Amit Shah's statement, Randhawa said, "This is not a photo session of the opposition parties but a preparation for your end."

Lashing out at the Opposition, he said "These people question what did the Congress do after ruling the country for years. Indira Gandhi chopped off Pakistan into two pieces and created Bangladesh. But today, sometimes drugs are coming from Pakistan through drones and sometimes, weapons."

Earlier on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will form the government in 2024 by securing over 300 seats and becoming the Prime Minister again.

Addressing a public meeting in Jammu, Shah said, "No matter how many parties come for the meeting, they can never unite...Today a photo session is underway in Patna. They (the opposition) want to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA. I want to tell them that PM Modi will form his government in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls with more than 300 seats."

A meeting of Opposition leaders hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was held at Patna on Friday with the aim to forge a united Opposition front to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. More than 15 opposition parties attended the meeting held at Nitish Kumar's official residence in Patna.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor