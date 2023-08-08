Oppn MPs attacks govt on Manipur, TMC says PM has visited 7 nations in 2 months but not NE state

New Delhi, August 8 The opposition INDIA alliance parties attacked the government during the discussion in Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion on Tuesday, with TMC MP Sougata Ray saying that President’s rule should be imposed in Manipur.

Participating in the discussion on the no-confidence motion, Ray said that there should be President’s rule in Manipur for what has happened there since May.

He said that between May and July, the Prime Minister visited seven nations, but did not have time to visit Manipur.

“Is he a roving ambassador or a travelling salesman?” Ray sought to know.

NCP’s Supriya Sule also sought to know how a BJP-led government could call itself a party with a difference, when it has toppled nine governments in nine years.

“How are you a party with a difference? In nine years, you have toppled nine state governments. You talk of doubling incomes, whose incomes have been doubled? This government is anti-farmer, which is why we have no confidence in this government,” said Sule.

“The attitude of this government is hubris. We are public servants, not officers, so why this attitude?” she wondered.

The NCP MP said that the government talks about Vande Bharat, but it is not for the poor. “There is inflation, unemployment and malnourishment. How can we support this government?” she asked.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said that if the state government wanted, the violence in Manipur could have been controlled within two days but the government’s intention was not right.

“What happened in Manipur was state-sponsored ethnic violence? Indian Army is deployed there, BSF is there, Assam Rifles is there. If the government wanted, they could have brought the situation under control within two days. This is the politics of hate. Internal security is at risk not only in Manipur, but also Mizoram, Tripura, southern Assam and even Haryana,” she said.

DMK MP T R Baalu also questioned the Prime Minister’s absence from parliament.

“The public has elected him to come to Parliament, what’s holding him back? Minorities of Manipur have been killed ruthlessly. As many as 143 people have been killed, 65,000 people have fled the state. Two women were stripped, gang-raped and paraded naked on the streets of Manipur,” Baalu said.

He said that neither the Prime Minister is coming to Parliament nor has he visited Manipur while INDIA MPs visited the state and understood what has happened there.

BJD MP Pinaki Misra while defending the government said: “I have always believed that the Congress party is adept at snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. They are also very adept at cutting their nose to spite their face.

“They know that every time the Prime Minister has got up to speak on the Floor of this House, he has pushed the Congress party through the shredder. This defies common sense, logic, and political sense.

“People will decide, if the PM has chosen not to speak, whether it is right or wrong. You have to take the case to the people.”

