Oppn set to 'grill' BJP govt during Assembly session: Goa LoP

Panaji, March 26 Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly Yuri Alemao said on Sunday that the Opposition MLAs are all "set to grill" the BJP government during the Budget Session, beginning from March 27, on issues concerning the state.

Congress leader Alemao said that facts and figures detailing "the crores of rupees spent on self-glorification events and advertisement's by the BJP government will come to light in the upcoming Assembly session".

"This session will expose the true face of the failed BJP government. It will be proved that the rattled BJP government is curtailing the session instead of curtailing wasteful expenditure," Alemao added.

The Congress leader claimed that the replies to his Legislative Assembly Questions (LAQ) will expose "the failure of the BJP government in generating employment, disaster management, deliberate ignorance on Mhadei issue, failure to control price rise and failure to fill vacancies in government departments..."

He urged people, who are employed by the state government, to keep a watch on the Assembly proceedings. "They will get to know how the insensitive BJP government deprived them of their rightful timely financial assistance and monthly salaries, and instead spent on self-glorification events and publicity stunts," Alemao added.



sbk/sha

