Opposition doesn't exist in country and state: Goa Minister

Panaji, June 14 Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday said that there was no opposition at the Centre and in Goa.

While addressing a women empowerment programme in South Goa, Rane said that the opposition are selfish and only doing self-progress.

"Since last eight years our nation has been progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We all feel proud of it. Only the BJP government is working for the welfare of people. Today I want to tell you one thing that there is no opposition at the center and also in Goa. Opposition has no meaning. They are selfish," the minister said.

Some leaders (of Congress) tried to misguide people through Facebook (over Covid-19). "I, along with my team, used to visit Covid hospitals to know the situation," he stated.

Rane, who also holds TCP portfolio, had come under attack from Congress for serving notices to the resorts of Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo and for lodging an FIR against him in connection with alleged tree cutting and land filling for a land development project in North Goa.

Goa unit of Congress has sought intervention of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over ongoing conflict between Rane and Lobo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor