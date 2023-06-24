"Opposition meeting was psychological photo session": Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 24 : Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday took a jibe at the opposition meeting held in Patna calling it a "psychological photo session".

While speaking to ANI, Giriraj Singh, referring to RJD leader Lalu Yadav's suggestion to Rahul Gandhi to get married, said that the meeting was nothing but a photo session.

"I want to tell you that it was nothing but a photo session. Someone told me that Lalu ji was feeding 'litti' and showing it. Rahul Gandhi is being told to get married. If it was not a photo session, then what was it?" Giriraj Singh asked.

Singh further said, "What will Farooq Abdullah do after going to Bihar? What will Lalu ji and Nitish ji do after going to J-K? And what will Stalin do after coming to Bihar? The meeting was a psychological photo session."

Earlier on Friday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is known for his witty remarks, suggested to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to get married with his remarks evoking smiles from the leaders present.

"You (Rahul Gandhi) did not pay heed to our advice to get married. You should have got married. Time has still not passed, get married and we will join the procession (shadi kariye aur hum log baraati chale)," Yadav said.

Reacting to this Rahul Gandhi said," If you say so, it will happen (aaapne kehdia toh hojaega).

Seeking to put up a common front to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, senior leaders from opposition parties met in Patna on Friday to deliberate a roadmap but fissures emerged as Aam Aadmi Party said that Congress' refusal to act as a "team player" on the Delhi ordinance issue, "would make it very difficult" for it be a part of any alliance that includes the party.

The mega event was attended by Chief Ministers of several opposition-ruled states including Mamata Banerjee and some other prominent leaders from parties opposed to the BJP.

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar, who had convened the meeting of opposition leaders, said at the joint press conference that opposition parties decided to fight the elections together.

"It was a good meeting where it has been decided to fight the elections together. Another meeting will be held soon," Kumar said.

BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani took a swipe at the Opposition meeting in Patna, saying that Congress has admitted that they cannot defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone.

"I especially thank Congress for publicly announcing that they cannot alone defeat PM Modi and that they need the support of others to do so," she said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the next meeting of like-minded parties will be held in Shimla next month.

"We will meet again in July in Shimla to prepare an agenda on how to move ahead together while working in our respective states to fight BJP in 2024," Kharge said.

