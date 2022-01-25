Opposition parties do nothing when in power, now gearing up for electoral battle: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday slammed the Opposition saying when they are in power, they do nothing but now they are getting ready for assembly elections.

"There is a saying, 'Kare na dhare, tarkas pehne fire' (haven't done anything but are getting ready for electoral battle). The same is true of the entire opposition! If you are in power, don't do anything; now everyone is gearing up for an electoral battle," Adityanath tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Adityanath said, "Those who do not think Pakistan is an enemy, Jinnah seems to be a friend. What can be said about their education and vision. They call themselves socialists, but the truth is that violence runs in their veins."

The Chief Minister earlier hit out at the Opposition parties for not helping people during the time of COVID-19 crisis and asked the voters not to elect their candidates.

He had also unleashed a scathing attack on Akhilesh Yadav over his promise of free electricity.

"Before 2017, there was no electricity. We need to ask those promising 300 units of free electricity how they will distribute electricity for free when there was no electricity during their tenure," said Adityanath.

The Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had promised that if his party is voted to power in 2022 assembly polls, the SP government would give 300 units of free power to all households in UP every month and free electricity to farmers for irrigation.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls for its 403-member assembly in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor